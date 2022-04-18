Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0CádizCádiz0

Barcelona v Cádiz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 24García
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Páez
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Depay
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Cádiz

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ledesma
  • 36Parra
  • 23Hernández
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 22Espino
  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 2Jønsson
  • 21Sobrino
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 7Sánchez Ponce
  • 25Pérez

Substitutes

  • 9Lozano
  • 10Perea
  • 11Idrissi
  • 12Alarcón
  • 13Gil
  • 14Alejo
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 18Negredo
  • 19Arzamendia
  • 24San Emeterio Díaz
  • 32Chust
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Cadiz. Raúl Parra tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Cadiz. Alfonso Espino tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Cadiz. Álex Fernández tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    José Mari (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alfonso Espino.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fali.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Cadiz. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Álex Fernández is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Monday 18th April 2022

Top Stories