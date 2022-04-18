Barcelona v Cádiz

Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 24García
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30Páez
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 8Alves da Silva
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 25Aubameyang
- 31Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
Cádiz
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ledesma
- 36Parra
- 23Hernández
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 22Espino
- 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
- 2Jønsson
- 21Sobrino
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 7Sánchez Ponce
- 25Pérez
Substitutes
- 9Lozano
- 10Perea
- 11Idrissi
- 12Alarcón
- 13Gil
- 14Alejo
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 18Negredo
- 19Arzamendia
- 24San Emeterio Díaz
- 32Chust
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Offside, Cadiz. Raúl Parra tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
Hand ball by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
Offside, Cadiz. Alfonso Espino tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino following a fast break.
Offside, Cadiz. Álex Fernández tries a through ball, but Lucas Pérez is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
José Mari (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alfonso Espino.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fali.
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
Offside, Cadiz. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Álex Fernández is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.