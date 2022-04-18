Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ruaidhri Higgins' Derry have dropped five points in their two games over Easter weekend

Derry City's lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table is now a slender one point after a 1-1 draw at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda.

Joe Thomson's ferocious drive gave City the lead but his goal was cancelled out by Ryan Brennan's header with five minutes remaining in the first half.

The Candystripes penned their hosts in for the majority of the second period, but failed to find a winner after their 2-1 loss at home to Shelbourne on Friday night.

Ronan Boyce's header on 84 minutes crashed back off the post as Drogheda survived to stay seventh.

Meanwhile, consecutive wins over Easter weekend for Shamrock Rovers has reduced Derry's lead at the summit to a single point.

