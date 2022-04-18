Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Shaun Maloney has departed as Hibernian manager after only four months in the role, with chairman Ron Gordon saying "ultimately it didn't work out".

The 39-year-old former Scotland midfielder was appointed on 20 December after the sacking of Jack Ross.

But his side missed out on a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership and lost Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final to city rivals Heart of Midlothian.

Former Hibs captain David Gray has been named caretaker manager.

Assistant Gary Caldwell and coaches Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have left the Edinburgh club along with Maloney.

"Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out," Gordon announced on Hibs' website.

Maloney, who also played for Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Chicago Fire and Hull City, began his coaching career with first club Celtic before joining Roberto Martinez's back-room team with Belgium in 2018.

