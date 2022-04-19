Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pochettino's PSG will win the French title on Tuesday if they better the result of nearest challengers Marseille

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says his desire to stay at Paris St-Germain is undiminished despite an underwhelming season fuelling fan discontent.

PSG are 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and could clinch the title in Tuesday's round of games.

However the club's ultras are demanding changes after another Champions League campaign ended in last-16 failure.

"It is not about desire, it is about the contract," said Pochettino of a new deal beyond the end of next season.

The Argentine, who was appointed in January 2021, took up the option of extending his contract until June 2023 in the autumn.

Pochettino was a leading candidate for the Manchester United job, but Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is now on the brink of being appointed at Old Trafford for next season.

PSG suffered a Champions League semi-final defeat by Manchester City last season under Pochettino's leadership, and saw a two-goal lead slip away in the second half of the second leg against Real Madrid in their most recent campaign.

Paris St-Germain's fans have protested at the club's home games at Parc des Princes since their departure from the Champions League

The exit was the fourth time in the past six seasons that PSG, who were bought out in a Qatari-backed takeover in 2011, have gone out at the last-16 stage in their search for a maiden European Cup.

"During my time here, I have always said that one of the main targets is to win the Champions League, so when you don't do that, it is a big disappointment at the club," said Pochettino.

"That goes back in history as the club still hasn't won the Champions League.

"We want to achieve the target of winning Ligue 1. Once we have done that, it will be the right time to look ahead for what is best for the team and the club."

PSG's fans have protested at recent matches, demanding changes in the boardroom and improvements in the attitude of their star-studded squad.

However, Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has criticised the timing of the protests, saying that it wasn't "the right time" and the ultras "should have put their pride to one side".

"Clubs like PSG that aspire to win everything need to have the mutual understanding," said Pochettino.

"While I have respect for the freedom of expression, there are things that need to be corrected going forward."