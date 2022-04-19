Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ellen White is England women's top scorer with 50 goals

England's three group matches at the Women's European Championship - and the final at Wembley - have sold out.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is hosting the opening ceremony on 6 July, followed by England against Austria in the 73,200-capacity stadium.

More than 30,000 fans will then watch England play Norway in Brighton and Northern Ireland in Southampton.

The final, at Wembley on 31 July, is set to break the attendance record for a women's football match in England.

The current record is the London 2012 Olympics final when the United States beat Japan in front of 80,203 spectators.

All 87,200 tickets have been sold for the Euros Wembley final.

The Lionesses first played at the new Wembley Stadium in 2014 when they hosted Germany in a friendly but only played their first competitive fixture at the stadium in 2021, a World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.