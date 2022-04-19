Close menu

Erling Braut Haaland: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to speak about Norwegian

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Erling Haaland pointing while celebrating a goal
Erling Braut Haaland scored 41 goals for Borussia Dortmund last season

Pep Guardiola refused to talk about Manchester City's prospects of signing Erling Braut Haaland but the feeling is he will end up joining the club.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has a 75m euros (£62.3m) release clause.

City and Real Madrid have been viewed as the likely destinations for the Norwegian.

But with Real trying to secure Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain, City have made Haaland a priority.

Blues officials have refused to comment on the situation and Guardiola followed suit when he was asked about fresh reportsexternal-link of a deal being agreed between City and Haaland.

"I have no answer to your question," he said on Tuesday. "I have no concern about what will happen in this club next season.

"We are playing with good strikers and for many years I never talk about transfers, especially when we are playing for this season."

However, Guardiola has spoken repeatedly this season about wanting a number nine after his failure to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

And, while the City boss remains a huge admirer of Kane, the fact the 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Spurs means, financially, signing Haaland now makes more sense.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his reputation this term with 25 goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund this season, including a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over Wolfsburg.

He has scored 82 goals in 85 games since joining the Bundesliga side from Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019.

Haaland is keen to test himself at a higher level and Dortmund have always known they were vulnerable to an approach from one of Europe's biggest clubs.

It is anticipated Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will pocket a sizeable fee for his part in the transfer if it does go through and there is understandable caution around the direction of talks until they have reached a successful conclusion.

However, within the game, it would now be seen as a surprise if a deal with City was not finally agreed.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:04

    Speculation and rumours. Is there even a story here? Poor work,BBC

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 16:04

    All is well if you have earned the wages by playing well at the highest level regularly but a 21 year old earning 500k a week, more than what KDB gets stink of greed. No surprise, when Raiola is involved.

    Guess where oil & Gas money is involved, however the dubious gains, does it really matter. Guess not for city and chelsea fans.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 16:04

    Please don’t go to City, Erling. It’s already too much of a snooze fest as it is, watching the same team win the PL nearly every season. From a Total Network Solutions fan.

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 16:03

    Erling apart from match days with that sort of money can go shopping every day, need a chauffeur ?

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:02

    Is this article relevant? Any basis for this much speculation? If there is nothing to report better report lower leagues or championship football.

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, today at 16:02

    I'm bored rigid with hearing about this player. Continual stoking of the fire to get the price up. Wake me up if it happens.

  • Comment posted by Its never our fault, today at 16:01

    Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend.Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend. Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend. Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend

  • Comment posted by thedonbran, today at 16:01

    Fantasy football for real

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 16:01

    It just ain't happening...... not unless City win the Champions League this year !

    And once they've achieved their Holy Grail without him then i doubt that City will be such obscene spenders in future anyway !!!

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 16:00

    is he world class? Not sure scoring regularly in a relatively poor Bundesliga is an appropriate yardstick.

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 16:00

    Man City and PSG about the only two who have the financial power.

    The financial power to bend FIFA to their will.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:00

    If Haaland goes to City then surely that means Kane stays put. Where else would he want to go? He’ll want to stay in the Prem to chase records but I can’t see another club affording him.

  • Comment posted by ynwa, today at 16:00

    wonder how many barrels of oil this will cost them

  • Comment posted by TaGueule, today at 15:59

    As long as he is half as good as £100m superstar Grealish then City will get the player they deserve..... oh wait.

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 15:59

    Such a speculative piece. Don't know who pushes such articles... afterall these agents do spend some from their share of plunder it seems. Why can't BBC write about the achievement of Howe, Rodgers as they are doing good jobs on their respective clubs. Why no proper article on Dyche, he left premier league as after several years....why BBC?

  • Comment posted by seagull83, today at 15:59

    Great story. I can’t wait to read more about the things Pep doesn’t want to talk about.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman88, today at 15:58

    Football agents will ruin football. I still don't even know why they are needed.

  • Comment posted by Khlysty, today at 15:57

    Going to look silly when City are banned from European competition for two seasons.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 15:59

      ellis replied:
      is that still in the courts ?

  • Comment posted by Guggles, today at 15:56

    He will be at Man city next season..... money talks

  • Comment posted by iknowwhatilike, today at 15:55

    Whoops ! They'll have to fiddle some more fair play cheating money from their dodgy owners - maybe they should do an iffy sponsorship deal with Haaland's cream cake suppliers - he looks more and more like Boris Johnson every time I see him - Yaroo! Chaps!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:02

      Celts replied:
      If football wants real financial fair play, they need to follow Formula 1 and introduce a spending cap. With complete transparency over how much each team is spending.

      Otherwise it will always just be "the richest clubs win". Barring the odd exception here or there.

