Lee Bowyer left Charlton Athletic to take the helm at St Andrew's in March 2021 on a two-and-a-half-year deal

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer has been faced with several days of speculation about his future since Monday's 6-1 humiliation at Blackpool.

But the Blues boss is still in charge heading into this Saturday's home clash with Gary Rowett's Millwall.

And he has warned his players that "there's no hiding place" in front of their disappointed home fans.

"This is where we have to step up," he told BBC Radio WM. "We'll see who cares and who wants to fight for this club."

Bowyer warned: "There is no hiding place on Saturday. We're at home, in front of our own fans.

"Monday was not acceptable. We all know that but we can't fix that. That's gone now. What we can fix is by turning up on Saturday and doing the right things.

"A couple of players have apologised but I don't need to hear their apologies. I need to see the right reaction.

"If there's going to be a game where you're going to find if people want to cut corners this is the game. Millwall are a side that can roll over the top of you with no second thought in doing so if you allow them."

'I'd have been stupid not to think about it'

Blues' 6-1 defeat at Blackpool was their worst since losing 6-1 at Hull in late September 2017, in their last game under the caretaker management of Lee Carsley, between the departure of Harry Redknapp and the appointment of Steve Cotterill.

There is also the painful memory of an even more embarrassing 8-0 club record home defeat by Bournemouth in October 2014, in the interregnum between Lee Clark leaving and Rowett starting on the Monday morning.

The difference this time after those previous two stuffings is that it will be the same man picking the team - and, with Blues 20th in the table, having won just four matches since November, Bowyer admits even he is maybe a little surprised to find himself still in charge.

"In a realistic way, I'd have been stupid not to think that wasn't a possibility," he added. "But there's three games to go and I tried to look at reasons why that wouldn't happen.

"And the reasons I came back to was that I've done everything I've been asked to since I came through the door.

"There's been some high and some lows but I've been true to my word. And that's all I can do."

Blues' worst defeat in six seasons ironically came on the day when captain Troy Deeney made his first start in over three months

Blues have lost their last three games, conceding 12 goals in the process including 10 in the last two fixtures and, but for the points deductions suffered by Reading and relegated Derby County, they would be in the bottom three.

Bowyer is keen to keep bringing though young players like Jordan James, Nico Gordon, and keeper Zach Jeacock, who all started at Blackpool. But, although he admits that Monday's mauling may all have been part of their "learning curve", he does at least have better news about goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

"Ethers is moving in the right direction," he said, "He has been outside this week training. There is a good chance Neil can play this weekend."

Lee Bowyer was talking to BBC WM's Richard Wilford.