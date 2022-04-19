John Sheridan rejoined Oldham Athletic in January for his sixth stint in charge of the club

Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan says he is unsure whether three wins from their remaining three games will be enough to keep them in League Two.

Monday's defeat by Forest Green means they are four points off 22nd-placed Stevenage, who have a game in hand.

The Latics now face being the only club to play in the Premier League to have been relegated to the National League.

"I've got to have a bit of hope. There's three games but it's going to be very difficult," Sheridan said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester he added: "I think we've got to win [the] three games. The two teams in and around us are picking up form. If three wins and nine points is good enough - I don't know."

Stevenage drew with already-relegated Scunthorpe on Monday while 21st-placed Barrow were also held by Salford.

Sheridan's side face local rivals Salford on Saturday, with a short trip to Tranmere a week later before they take on Crawley Town on 7 May in what could potentially be their final game in league football.

"It looks a bit dire at the moment. All I can say is that I'm going out to tell them to win the Salford game, the Tranmere game," he said.

"It's difficult because winning would obviously cheer everybody up. When we were winning you could see the difference and mentality in everyone but it's gone really flat and it's difficult."

Asked by BBC Radio Manchester whether he had spoken to the owners, amid a season of discontent with the club's fanbase, Sheridan said: "They let me get on with the game, which I appreciate.

"I'm doing everything. I'm picking the team. I'm to blame as well.

"I talk to [sporting director] Mo [Lemsagam]. I'm just trying to concentrate on winning points. I've been getting the lads out to win games."