Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has more than a year remaining on his contract

Wayne Rooney will benefit as a manager from staying with Derby County in League One next season, says former England and Rams defender Paul Parker.

Derby's relegation, during a season in which they were docked 21 points, was sealed by Monday's defeat at QPR.

Rooney, who has been linked with the vacant Burnley job, said he is "excited" to rebuild the Derby squad.

"He's definitely made a name for himself as a man by sticking with them," said Parker.

"If you have a chance to manage a club like Derby, you stick with it until something bigger comes along that you feel you can go in there and do a good job."

Parker, who had a brief spell with the Rams in the Premier League after leaving Manchester United in 1996, told BBC Radio Derby that "it will be interesting to see" what Rooney goes on to do next season after appearing to commit to the East Midlands club following their relegation.

"Managing in League One is tough - it's a tough division," said Parker.

"You are dealing with different kinds of managers who are really studious.

"It's a difficult league to get out of. It will make him a better manger in that sense if he goes down there.

"In that division you need experience, but with young players he could really make a name for himself at Derby County if he sticks with them."

Rebuilding the financially troubled Rams in England's third tier - a division they have not played in since 1986 - will demand a major recruitment drive by a club currently under a transfer embargo.

Restrictions on deals the club can do while in administration - where they have been since 22 September 2021 - means only five players are under contract for next season.

On Monday, Rooney said completing the protracted sale of the club to preferred bidder Chris Kirchner is key to his future at the Rams.

"I want to rebuild this club - but the takeover has to happen," he said.

"If it doesn't, I'm really unsure of my future and the club's future. This takeover has to happen quick."