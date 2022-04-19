Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Steve Hodge said it was "a privilege" to see Jack Colback's wonder goal for Nottingham Forest

When Diego Maradona set off for one of world football's greatest solo runs to score the 'goal of the century' at the World Cup in 1986, Steve Hodge couldn't keep up as he saw history unfolding in front of his very eyes.

The midfielder was among the England players left in Maradona's wake as he set off for what is largely recognised as the greatest individual goal ever scored.

It was undoubtedly beautiful and painful to watch, as it was the goal that knocked England out of the World Cup.

On Monday Hodge, now 59, was able celebrate a "truly fantastic moment" as Jack Colback scored an outrageous dipping volley from a tight angle outside the box to help his former club Nottingham Forest to a 4-0 win against West Brom.

"It was a privilege to see that goal," said Hodge, who was among BBC Radio Nottingham's commentary team at the match.

"We witnessed a great goal. He's definitely gone for that and caught it perfectly.

"With his left foot, he has caught it as sweet as a nut and it has perfect weight and perfect dip and the keeper hasn't got a chance.

"I do believe he meant it. Look at the replay, his body shape, you wouldn't smack a ball that hard if you weren't trying to score a goal. He has, in a split second, gone for it."

Jack Colback struck the volley with his left foot...

the ball dipped over West Brom keeper David Button...

and into the net...

leaving Colback and his team-mates stunned

After the match, Colback said he "100%" intended to score with the audacious effort.

"I was aiming towards goal and it was nice to see it go in," he told Sky Sports.

Forest striker Sam Surridge had initially anticipated that Colback was trying to hammer a cross into him in the box, rather than shoot.

"It was an unbelievable shot for him," Surridge said. "It was absolutely crazy, I've never seen one like that live.

"I don't think he will hit one of them like that in his career again."