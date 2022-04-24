Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Keane
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hibernian will this week make a bid to convince Roy Keane to take on what would be his first managerial post in over 10 years but the 50-year-old is said to be sceptical about the post. (Irish Independent)
Manager Ange Postecoglou believes league leaders Celtic are walking a title "tightrope" for the final four games as they go into next weekend's home derby against Rangers with a six point lead. (Scottish Sun)
After scoring his first goal since Boxing Day in Saturday's 3-1 win at Motherwell, Scott Wright hopes he has done enough to start for Rangers in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with RB Leipzig. (Daily Record)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou intimates that all contract talks have been placed on ice as his team close in on the title, batting away questions on taking up a £6m summer option to buy winger Jota. (Scotsman)
Jota refuses to be drawn on his plans beyond this summer, simply saying he wants to give "everything" for Celtic over the last few weeks of the season. (Daily Express)
Hibs midfielder Joe Newell says "club legend" David Gray has the backing of all the players as he enters a second period as interim manager this season. (Daily Record)
Hearts defender Craig Halkett is due to resume training two weeks before the Scottish Cup final against Rangers on 21 May after injuring his ankle in the semi-final. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was the target for online sectarian abuse from a Dons fan following Saturday's defeat to Livingston. (Scottish Sun)
As the only SPFL team yet to register a league shut-out this year, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is demanding his defence tighten up and deliver clean sheets. (Press & Journal)
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson says victory over Dundee next weekend is imperative after one win in 14 games. (Daily Record)
Manager Malky Mackay insists Ross County's push to qualify for Europe remains unaffected by Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Celtic. (Press & Journal)
St Johnstone can make a giant leap to Premiership safety by beating St Mirren next time, says midfielder Melker Hallberg. (Courier)
Kilmarnock midfielder Stephen McGinn wants "one more shot" at the Premiership with the 33-year-old hoping for a new deal at Rugby Park. (Scotsman)