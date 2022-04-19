Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brendan Rodgers managed Everton's Merseyside-rivals Liverpool between 2012 and 2015

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Everton's plight in the Premier League this season is proof that spending money does not always lead to results.

Everton are just three points clear of the relegation zone despite investing more than £500m on players over the last six years.

They host Leicester on Wednesday.

"It's been well documented there's a lot of money been spent ... but if it doesn't all join up, then it doesn't really matter," Rodgers said.

"It's probably frustrating for the supporters, I'm sure, because it's a huge club and the investment's been huge and they probably wanted better."

The former Liverpool manager says he sympathises with Everton's recent downturn in fortune.

"There was obviously a spell on Merseyside at the time I was there when Roberto Martinez was doing really well with them, so it's tough," he said.

"I think Frank Lampard will do really well as a manager. He's gone in there with a really good team of coaches, but of course that overall vision of the club is so, so important."

Everton, who have eight matches to play and games in hand on the teams below them, will be hoping to follow their 1-0 victory over Manchester United with a win against Rodgers' side to move six points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

The managerless Clarets host Southampton on Thursday.