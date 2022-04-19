Cristiano Ronaldo: Liverpool and Man Utd fans unite for fan-led minute of applause at Anfield
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United and Liverpool supporters united in a fan-led minute of applause at Anfield in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.
Liverpool fans sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute - Ronaldo's shirt number at United - of the league match.
A United shirt with Ronaldo's name and number was held up in the away end.
The Portugal international missed Tuesday's match between the two rivals.
On Monday, Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby boy, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".
- Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce death of baby boy
- Follow text updates of Liverpool-Man Utd
Ronaldo, 37, and Rodriguez, 28, were expecting twins.
Their baby girl survived, and they said her birth "gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness".
"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," they wrote.
Both United and Liverpool players wore black armbands in a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.
Former Everton and Scotland forward James McFadden, who was at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live, described the tribute as a "real touch of class" from Liverpool fans.
"To show their respect and support for Cristiano Ronaldo in such a difficult time - a classy, classy touch," he added.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content