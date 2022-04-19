Inter MilanInter Milan3AC MilanAC Milan0
Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan to reach the Coppa Italia final after Lautaro Martinez scored a first-half double on his return to the side.
After the first leg of the semi-final ended goalless, Martinez scored after four minutes when he turned in Matteo Darmian's cross at the near post.
Milan were twice denied by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic before Argentina striker Martinez slotted in a second.
Substitute Robin Gosens sealed the win as Juventus or Fiorentina await.
Juventus host Fiorentina in their semi-final return leg on Wednesday, with the Turin side 1-0 up in the tie.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 50mins
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 78'minutes
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 79'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forDzekoat 70'minutes
- 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 9Dzeko
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forGabbiaat 73'minutes
- 20Kalulu
- 23TomoriBooked at 90mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 35mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 73'minutes
- 8TonaliSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forLazeticat 86'minutes
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 12Rebic
- 22Lazetic
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12