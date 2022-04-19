Close menu
Italian Coppa Italia - 2nd Leg
Inter MilanInter Milan3AC MilanAC Milan0

Inter Milan beat AC Milan to reach Coppa Italia final

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez scores for Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan
Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan move a step closer to their first Coppa Italia since 2010-11

Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan to reach the Coppa Italia final after Lautaro Martinez scored a first-half double on his return to the side.

After the first leg of the semi-final ended goalless, Martinez scored after four minutes when he turned in Matteo Darmian's cross at the near post.

Milan were twice denied by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic before Argentina striker Martinez slotted in a second.

Substitute Robin Gosens sealed the win as Juventus or Fiorentina await.

Juventus host Fiorentina in their semi-final return leg on Wednesday, with the Turin side 1-0 up in the tie.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 50mins
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 78'minutes
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 79'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forDzekoat 70'minutes
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Dzeko
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forGabbiaat 73'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23TomoriBooked at 90mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 35mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 73'minutes
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forLazeticat 86'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 12Rebic
  • 22Lazetic
  • 30Messias
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Top Stories