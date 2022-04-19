Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Shaun Maloney, Dundee, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Shaun Maloney was sacked by Hibs amid fears the club could be dragged into a relegation fight this season, and his dismissal followed an angry exchange with chief executive Ben Kensell as the squad waited nearby to begin training. (Sun)
Hibs are seeking an experienced candidate to replace Maloney and have begun compiling a shortlist. (Daily Record)
Hibs are in no rush to appoint Maloney's successor and Malky Mackay - who has led Ross County to the Premiership's top six - is on the Easter Road radar. (Scotsman)
Dundee manager Mark McGhee has gone on a diet and won't heat his house this week so he is "cold and hungry" and fully focused on Saturday's huge relegation showdown with St Johnstone. (Daily Record)
Everton striker Ellis Simms says he has "enjoyed every minute" of his loan spell at Hearts and would be open to returning next season. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen are scouring Europe for new signings, says manager Jim Goodwin, as he eyes a summer rebuild of the squad he inherited from Stephen Glass in February. (Press & Journal)
Striker Maxime Biamou is set to depart Dundee United in the summer without starting a game after suffering a thigh injury that has ended his season. (Courier, print edition)
Midfielder Allan Campbell believes his part in helping Luton Town to the brink of the English Championship play-offs is proving wrong the doubters who questioned his move from Motherwell last summer. (Football Scotland)