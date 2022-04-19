Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland will face Norway, Austria and England in Group A at Euro 2022

Northern Ireland will face Belgium away on 23 June in preparation for the Euro 2022 finals this summer.

The venue and kick-off time for the friendly have yet to be confirmed.

Kenny Shiels' side begin their Euro 2022 campaign, their maiden major tournament, against Norway on 7 July before taking on Austria and hosts England, with all three games taking place at St Mary's in Southampton.

Belgium will also face England in a friendly on 16 June.

France, Italy and Iceland await Belgium in Group D at Euro 2022. The Red Flames are 20th in the world rankings, 27 places above Northern Ireland.