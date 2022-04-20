Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran started their defence of their Women's Premiership title with a 4-0 victory over newly-promoted Lisburn.

Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Casey Howe and Caragh Hamilton netted for the reigning champions at Ashfield.

Marissa Callaghan scored twice as Cliftonville beat Sion Swifts 4-0 while Rebecca Basset hit a hat-trick as Linfield hammered Mid Ulster 6-0.

Crusaders Strikers beat Derry City 3-0 in their opener at Seaview.

Glentoran, who hold all four domestic trophies, grabbed the first goal of the new season through midfielder Andrews before Caldwell and Howe added goals before half-time.

Hamilton, one of six Glentoran players in Northern Ireland's full-time training camp, made it four as the east Belfast side began their title defence in style.

In Strabane, Northern Ireland internationals Kirsty McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan and Caitlin McGuinness helped last season's runners-up battle past Sion Swifts.

After a goalless first half, in which Caitlin McGuinness had a goal ruled out and sister Kirsty hit the crossbar, the deadlock was broken on the hour mark when the elder McGuinness sibling fired home from an acute angle.

Callaghan made it two from the penalty spot after Abbie Magee was brought down in the area and Caitlin McGuinness netted a third with a powerful finish into the top corner.

NI captain Callaghan tapped home a fourth after more good work by Magee as John McGrady's side got three points to start their title challenge.

Bassett stars as Linfield hammer Mid Ulster

After a fifth-place finish in in a turbulent 2021, Linfield's win over promoted Mid Ulster at Midgley Park leaves the Blues as the early pace setters on goal difference.

Katie Dickson opened the scoring on 28 minutes and Kerri Halliday doubled the Blues' lead shortly after half-time.

Bassett netted a quickfire double to make it four on 64 and 65 minutes and the striker completed her treble and the win in injury -]ime shortly after Mia Fitzsimmons had made it five.

At Seaview, Crusaders opened the scoring on 38 minutes when Northern Ireland striker Emily Wilson intercepted a short back pass to Derry goalkeeper Clare Friel and tucked home.

Wilson added a second from the penalty spot on after being fouled on 65 minutes and Amy McGivern headed home from Leah McAvoy's cross to make it three for Jonny Tuffey's side with 19 minutes to play.