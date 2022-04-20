Hibernian are looking for a new head coach for he second time this season after Shaun Maloney's exit

Owner Ron Gordon is "open" to selling Hibernian but doubts there is "anybody more committed to the success of the club" after a disappointing season.

Consecutive defeats by Hearts resulted in a Scottish Premiership bottom-six finish and a Scottish Cup exit at the semi-final stage, and led to Tuesday's sacking of Shaun Maloney.

The head coach had been appointed in December after the sacking of Jack Ross, with Gordon now conceding that both decisions may have been taken too hastily.

"I happen to think Jack is an outstanding person and an outstanding leader," said the American. "Perhaps in retrospect, we could review that. I thought it was the right move at the time. It was a difficult one.

"We took a risk. This is Shaun's first coaching job. In retrospect, we probably rushed that. The timing probably wasn't necessarily the best. I think we could've been a little bit more methodical.

"I'm interested in making the club the best that it can be. If somebody wants to make an offer, I'm always open to that. If you can and if you find them, bring them on."

'If we don't get the football right, it really doesn't matter'

Gordon described Australia winger Martin Boyle's January sale to Al Faisaly as the "only negative" of the transfer window, during which Hibs signed four first-team players.

He also praised the recruitment team, which is currently being led by his son Ian.

"I think we're a stronger club and certainly a club that is good enough to be in the top six," Gordon added. "I've had two managers that have told me that six or eight managers in the Premiership would love to have our squad.

"We've been actually concerned about our performance over the last couple of months. It's not something we've been particularly pleased with.

"It's a performance business and we need to have a mindset at Hibs at both winning and excellence in everything that we're doing. We've got a lot of really good things happening at the club. If we don't get the football right, it really doesn't matter."

Former captain David Gray will be in caretaker charge for the remainder of the season, starting with Saturday's league trip to St Mirren, with the club hoping to have a new boss in charge for pre-season.

"I think we do need a manager with some experience, that knows how to lead and deliver results," Gordon said. "Not winning is not acceptable - that has to be the mindset."