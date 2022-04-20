Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Liverpool fans joined Manchester United supporters in a minute of applause at Anfield in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy

Manchester United have condemned fans who chanted "completely unacceptable" songs about the Hillsborough tragedy during Tuesday's defeat by Liverpool.

The club have said they will work to educate fans on the issue.

Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at Anfield.

"Manchester United stands in solidarity with Liverpool and its fans in remembering the victims of the Hillsborough disaster," a club spokesperson said.

"Offensive chants about the tragedy are completely unacceptable and we will work with our supporters' groups to educate fans on the issue."

During the game, both sets of supporters had united in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.

Liverpool fans sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute - Ronaldo's shirt number at United - of the Premier League match.

On Saturday, Manchester City apologised after some fans disturbed a minute's silence marking the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster during their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool at Wembley.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, on 15 April 1989.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that they were unlawfully killed.