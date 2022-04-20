JuventusJuventus2FiorentinaFiorentina0
Juventus will play Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina 2-0 in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.
The hosts, who won the first leg 1-0 back in March, took the lead through Federico Bernardeschi's powerful finish.
Danilo sealed a comfortable aggregate win when he converted Juan Cuadrado's cut-back in second-half stoppage time.
The final takes place at the Stadio Olimpico on 11 May.
Inter beat rivals Milan 3-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday to book their place in next month's showpiece.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 36Perin
- 2De SciglioBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 79'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forChielliniat 82'minutes
- 28Zakaria
- 6Danilo
- 25Rabiot
- 7VlahovicSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forDybalaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 10Dybala
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 46Soulé
- 47Miretti
Fiorentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 69Dragowski
- 23VenutiSubstituted forCallejónat 69'minutes
- 2MartínezBooked at 72mins
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 3Biraghi
- 11IkonéSubstituted forPiatekat 79'minutes
- 18TorreiraSubstituted forS Amrabatat 45'minutes
- 32DuncanSubstituted forMalehat 79'minutes
- 22González
- 9Mendonça Cabral
- 8SaponaraSubstituted forSottilat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Callejón
- 14Maleh
- 17Terzic
- 19Piatek
- 25Rosati
- 29Odriozola
- 33Sottil
- 34S Amrabat
- 55Nastasic
- 91Kokorin
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
Home TeamJuventusAway TeamFiorentina
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12