Juventus will play Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina 2-0 in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

The hosts, who won the first leg 1-0 back in March, took the lead through Federico Bernardeschi's powerful finish.

Danilo sealed a comfortable aggregate win when he converted Juan Cuadrado's cut-back in second-half stoppage time.

The final takes place at the Stadio Olimpico on 11 May.

Inter beat rivals Milan 3-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday to book their place in next month's showpiece.