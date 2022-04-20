Close menu
Italian Coppa Italia - 2nd Leg
JuventusJuventus2FiorentinaFiorentina0

Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina: Hosts to face Inter in Coppa Italia final after comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Danilo, Juventus, Fiorentina, Coppa Italia

Juventus will play Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina 2-0 in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

The hosts, who won the first leg 1-0 back in March, took the lead through Federico Bernardeschi's powerful finish.

Danilo sealed a comfortable aggregate win when he converted Juan Cuadrado's cut-back in second-half stoppage time.

The final takes place at the Stadio Olimpico on 11 May.

Inter beat rivals Milan 3-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday to book their place in next month's showpiece.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 36Perin
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 79'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forChielliniat 82'minutes
  • 28Zakaria
  • 6Danilo
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7VlahovicSubstituted forKeanat 82'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forDybalaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 46Soulé
  • 47Miretti

Fiorentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 69Dragowski
  • 23VenutiSubstituted forCallejónat 69'minutes
  • 2MartínezBooked at 72mins
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 3Biraghi
  • 11IkonéSubstituted forPiatekat 79'minutes
  • 18TorreiraSubstituted forS Amrabatat 45'minutes
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forMalehat 79'minutes
  • 22González
  • 9Mendonça Cabral
  • 8SaponaraSubstituted forSottilat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 7Callejón
  • 14Maleh
  • 17Terzic
  • 19Piatek
  • 25Rosati
  • 29Odriozola
  • 33Sottil
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 55Nastasic
  • 91Kokorin
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away12

