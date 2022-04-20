Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain are closing in on a 10th French league title, which would see them equal the record set by Saint-Etienne

Paris St-Germain were made to wait for their eighth French title in 10 years after closest rivals Marseille fought back to beat Nantes.

PSG, without Lionel Messi and Neymar, knew they would clinch the title if they bettered Marseille's result.

First-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, coupled with Marseille trailing 2-1, left them on the brink.

But Marseille rallied to win 3-2 meaning PSG, who added a third through Marquinhos, must wait for the title.

A point for PSG in their home game against seventh-placed Lens on Saturday will see them regain the title regardless of what Marseille do at Reims.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are 15 points ahead of Marseille with both sides having five matches left to play.

Brazil forward Neymar will be back for the Lens game after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

Argentina forward Messi, who has an inflamed Achilles, will be assessed again, along with Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (knee) and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe (knee) after the pair also missed the trip to Angers.