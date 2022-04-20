Close menu
French Ligue 1
AngersAngers0PSGParis Saint Germain3

Angers 0-3 Paris St-Germain: PSG made to wait for Ligue 1 title

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain players Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria celebrate against Angers
Paris St-Germain are closing in on a 10th French league title, which would see them equal the record set by Saint-Etienne

Paris St-Germain were made to wait for their eighth French title in 10 years after closest rivals Marseille fought back to beat Nantes.

PSG, without Lionel Messi and Neymar, knew they would clinch the title if they bettered Marseille's result.

First-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, coupled with Marseille trailing 2-1, left them on the brink.

But Marseille rallied to win 3-2 meaning PSG, who added a third through Marquinhos, must wait for the title.

A point for PSG in their home game against seventh-placed Lens on Saturday will see them regain the title regardless of what Marseille do at Reims.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are 15 points ahead of Marseille with both sides having five matches left to play.

Brazil forward Neymar will be back for the Lens game after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

Argentina forward Messi, who has an inflamed Achilles, will be assessed again, along with Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (knee) and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe (knee) after the pair also missed the trip to Angers.

Line-ups

Angers

Formation 5-3-2

  • 16Mandrea
  • 25Bamba
  • 6Ebosse
  • 8Traoré
  • 24Thomas
  • 3DoumbiaBooked at 88mins
  • 18OunahiSubstituted forManganiat 78'minutes
  • 23BentalebSubstituted forMendyat 72'minutes
  • 10FulginiSubstituted forCapelleat 72'minutes
  • 21ChoSubstituted forJakolisat 78'minutes
  • 7BoufalSubstituted forNingaat 14'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mendy
  • 5Mangani
  • 9Ninga
  • 15Capelle
  • 22Jakolis
  • 26Taibi
  • 29Manceau
  • 30Petkovic
  • 33Kalla

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Navas
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 24Kehrer
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forBitshiabuat 86'minutes
  • 28EbimbeBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMichutat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forGueyeat 78'minutes
  • 14BernatBooked at 42minsSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 71'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSimonsat 86'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 17Dagba
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Gassama
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Johan Hamel

Match Stats

Home TeamAngersAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Dismissal

    Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Souleyman Doumbia (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Souleyman Doumbia (Angers).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Batista Mendy (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Ángel Di María.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  14. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Casimir Ninga (Angers).

  16. Post update

    Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pierrick Capelle (Angers).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Angers. Anthony Mandrea tries a through ball, but Casimir Ninga is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Thomas Mangani (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th April 2022

  • AngersAngers0PSGParis Saint Germain3
  • BordeauxBordeaux2Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne2
  • LorientLorient1MetzMetz0
  • MonacoMonaco1NiceNice0
  • ReimsReims2LilleLille1
  • TroyesTroyes0ClermontClermont1
  • BrestBrest2LyonLyon1
  • LensLens2MontpellierMontpellier0
  • MarseilleMarseille3NantesNantes2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg2RennesRennes1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33245475304577
2Marseille33188755332262
3Rennes331751170363456
4Strasbourg331511755352056
5Monaco33168951341756
6Nice331671042291354
7Lens331581052411153
8Lyon33131195143849
9Lille33121294140148
10Nantes33138124338547
11Montpellier33126154446-242
12Brest33119134248-642
13Reims33913113636040
14Angers33810153649-1334
15Lorient33810153352-1934
16Troyes3389163046-1633
17Clermont3388173361-2832
18Saint-Étienne33710163764-2731
19Bordeaux33512164479-3527
20Metz33412172959-3024
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories