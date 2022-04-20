Brazilian winger Antony Alves is being tracked by Rangers after the 23-year-old impressed in his first season with newly promoted Arouca in the Portuguese top flight, according to the A Bola outlet. (Daily Record) external-link

Sam Johnstone, the 29-year-old goalkeeper who is out of contract with West Bromwich Albion this summer and has been linked with Rangers, has told friends he is keen to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers are beginning preparations for the summer transfer window by advertising the role of a transfer specialist. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli, who has not featured for the Scottish Premiership leaders since October, is training solo is his native Belgium after his January loan move to Russian club Ufa was cut short due to the continuing conflict in Ukraine. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says being linked with Hibernian after Shaun Maloney's sacking is "no distraction" and his only focus is chasing European qualification with his present club. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack claims Stephen Glass, who was sacked in February, was not their first choice as manager last year and their preferred candidate got offered another job mid-interview with the Premiership club. (Daily Record) external-link

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty, who has helped Kilmarnock to the top of the Scottish Championship after signing in January, has urged the Ayrshire club to put new contract on the table as he targets another crack at the top flight next season. (Daily Record) external-link

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton is enjoying his loan stay with Hamilton Academical and could be willing to extend his deal at the Championship club. (Daily Record) external-link

Hamilton Accies face an anxious wait to discover if Jamie Hamilton will sign a new contract after "pushing the boat out'' to keep the 20-year-old defender, who is out of contract this summer, at New Douglas Park. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate admits he has been hampered by fatigue since arriving from J-League club Kawasaki Frontale in January and revealed he even saw double in a training session. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Another commercial partnership dispute between Rangers and the Scottish Professional Football League appears to have emerged, with the reigning champions opting out of a new a deal with Sorare for a collection of online fantasy game NFTs featuring Scottish footballers due to "contractual obligations". (The Herald) external-link

Greenock Morton have admitted that they were the only club out of 42 in the SPFL that voted against the introduction of video assistant referees in the Premiership next season, with the Championship outfit citing fears over the costs and diminishing fans' experience as reasons. (Greenock Telegraph, print edition).