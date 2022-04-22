Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The first set of fixtures after the Scottish Premiership splits into two marks the start of a five-game sprint to decide the title, European places and automatic relegation.

With Rangers' visit to Motherwell having been brought forward 24 hours to give Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side more time to prepare for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Leipzig, Celtic's six-point lead over the reigning champions could have been reduced by the time they visit Ross County on Sunday.

For Well and County, it is the start of their race against Dundee United, who host third-top Heart of Midlothian, for European football, but game of the weekend is at Dens Park, where Dundee are aiming to narrow the five-point gap between themselves and second-bottom visitors St Johnstone.

Here's the team news, stats and team selectors ahead of a potentially crucial two days.

Motherwell v Rangers (Saturday, 12:00 GMT)

Motherwell are still without Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire for the visit of Rangers.

Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe miss out for the visitors, along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The players deserve massive credit for finishing in the top six. Everyone knows what the potential of finishing fourth or fifth brings, but we haven't really spoken about that because I don't think there should be massive pressure on us to go and do that. It won't dictate if our season has been a success or not - it already has been a success."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Of course, with Morelos already out and Kemar out for a couple of weeks, we have less options up front, but as always we have to go on and make sure we embrace the challenge. All the players who are available are capable and know the task ahead of us."

Did you know? Motherwell have drawn twice with Rangers this season but lost the sides' last meeting at Fir Park as Fashion Sakala scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 Rangers win.

Aberdeen v Livingston (15:00)

Aberdeen have reported no fresh injuries ahead of Livingston's visit. Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is battling to get back to fitness, while on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery and winger Matty Kennedy remain on the sidelines.

Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson could return for Livi after making a swifter than expected recovery from an ankle injury. James Penrice is an injury doubt after going off with a knock against Motherwell last time out and fellow defender Tom Parkes is unavailable after being booked in for knee surgery.

Defender Declan Gallagher told Aberdeen's website: "There have been a lot of games this season where we have had more of the ball, we have created most chances, we have let the opposition have very few chances - dominated the games in many cases, but silly mistakes have killed us and we have not taken our chances at the other end of the pitch."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Listen, Hibs aren't coming for Davie Martindale and I am quite happy where I am. People have sent me stuff, but I have not read anything. I don't spend time reading about other clubs."

Did you know? Aberdeen have only won one of their latest 13 games, while Livingston have won two of their past nine.

Dundee v St Johnstone (15:00)

Bottom side Dundee, who are five points below St Johnstone, are still without goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft and forward Cillian Sheridan.

Tony Gallacher, Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain out for Saints.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "We have kept the intensity and quality in training. We are trying to make sure it's not just about running and fighting. We know that St Johnstone are going to fight us. If it's a square go, then anything could happen."

St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford: "I would rather be in our position than theirs. Obviously there is five points between us and, if we win on Saturday, it makes the gap greater, so I would definitely say the pressure is on them and, being at home, their fans will expect them to get a result."

Did you know? A league-high 34% of Dundee's Premiership goals this season have come from set pieces, excluding penalties (10/29), while Saints have only scored four set-piece league goals - the fewest of any side.

St Mirren v Hibernian (15:00)

St Mirren defender Charles Dunne misses Hibernian's visit and the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot but goalkeeper Jak Alnwick returns from suspension and attackers Ryan Flynn and Greg Kiltie have returned to training. Scott Tanser is battling for fitness and fellow defender Matt Millar remains out.

David Gray and Eddie May take interim charge of Hibernian for the second time this season, with Shaun Maloney having been sacked as head coach after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts.

Defender Ryan Porteous is suspended for the visitors while striker Christian Doidge is out injured, along with long-term absentees Darren McGregor, Drey Wright, Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis. Josh Doig returns.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Seventh is the aim, but if you are in the bottom six you have to look over your shoulder. We have to aim up, we have a squad that's good enough to aim up, and get as many points as we can, and that avoids any relegation woes."

Hibernian coach David Gray: "Understandably it has been a very difficult week for various reasons. It is never nice when people lose their jobs. Results have not been good enough, no-one is shying away from that. Every single person involved has to take responsibility. We shouldn't be in the position we're in but the league doesn't lie."

Did you know? Hibs have lost 20 points from winning positions in the Premiership this season - more than any other side.

Ross County v Celtic (Sunday, 14:30)

Ross County have defender Kayne Ramsay back from suspension but goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Celtic are missing right-back Josip Juranovic but have an otherwise full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's terrific we have one defeat in 10 or 11 at home and the fact that there's a lot of confidence taken from how we are playing here."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Ross County have been fantastic, especially in the second half of the year. Malky's done a marvellous job with them to get them into the top six. It's going to be a tough opponent, but we've been pretty consistent with our performances."

Did you know? Since failing to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season, County have picked up more points (37) than any other side bar leaders Celtic (63) and second-top Rangers (53).

Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)

Dundee United midfielder Kevin McDonald, who is nursing a muscular problem, will be assessed ahead of Heart of Midlothian's visit. Forward Max Biamou, who has yet to start for United since signing in October, has had a recurrence of a thigh injury, while midfielders Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett remain out for the rest of the season.

Hearts will assess several players with knocks, including defender Stephen Kingsley, while midfielder Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock. Craig Halkett, along with midfielder Beni Baningime, remains sidelined, while fellow centre-half John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery and right-back Michael Smith is nearing a return.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "We have five huge games coming up, really exciting games. Hopefully, we can get back to some of the fast free-flowing football that we played at the start of the season and we can really enjoy the race for the top-four position."

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "[Andy Halliday] has been carrying a knock for a few weeks. We will assess him before this game but I think it will be a couple of weeks before he is ready, to make sure he is 100%. [Stephen Kingsley] will be assessed on Saturday. Again, he has been carrying that for three or four weeks."

Did you know? Hearts scored nine goals in their three previous league games against United this season - three more than they netted versus any other side.

