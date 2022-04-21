Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Flynn Downes is a former England Under-20 international

Flynn Downes says he can achieve his Premier League goal at Swansea City after setting the Championship title as his target for next season.

Downes has been linked with a summer transfer to Leeds United after a fine first season in Wales.

But the 23-year-old midfielder insists he is not looking to leave Swansea.com Stadium.

"It's football and anything can happen, but I love it here and I am happy here," Downes said.

"I have high hopes for what we can achieve next year so I am not thinking about anything else."

Downes has played 35 games, scoring once, since joining Swansea from Ipswich in a deal worth around £1.4m in August 2021.

He had previously been linked with a move to Crystal Palace having come through the ranks at Ipswich, where he played 100 senior games.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin is convinced Downes is destined for the top flight.

"I have always said playing in the Premier League is the dream, I really want to do that," Downes added.

"I know people say the money changes when you are in the Premier League, but there's more to life than money. I have learned that.

"I am really happy here, I have just bought a house down here and am getting settled.

"I am loving my football. I love everything about this place, the coaches, the players, the staff, the area.

"I am happy and hopefully [I can play in the Premier League at Swansea]. I really do believe that - it's not just me coming in here and saying it. I really do believe we will [get there]."

Swansea are unbeaten in seven games heading into Saturday's home Championship game with Middlesbrough.

They sit 13th in the table, seven points off the play-offs with four matches remaining this season, but Downes is adamant Martin's side will be automatic promotion contenders in 2022-23.

"I think next year is really, really promising," he said.

"I am more than excited. From what we have done this year, if you just give us a bit more time and we have a full pre-season together, I think it could be scary."

Asked what Swansea's target will be next season, Downes said: "Win the league. Just putting it out there - why not?

"Next year, when we have had more time, I can see us going into every game and being fully confident that we are going to win every game. You have got to aim high, haven't you?"