Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads winner

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Sociedad against Barcelona in La Liga
Real Sociedad have not beaten Barcelona in the past 15 attempts in all competitions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ninth goal in 11 La Liga appearances helped earn Barcelona a win at Real Sociedad that lifted them to second in the table.

The ex-Arsenal forward scored with a close-range header after a cross by ex-Manchester City player Ferran Torres.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved well from Alexander Sorloth while Alexander Isak fired another chance wide.

Shortly before Aubameyang's goal, Ousmane Dembele's shot came back off the post.

Barca were made to work hard for the points with Sorloth missing a further two chances as Real Sociedad piled on the pressure after half-time.

The game was briefly stopped early in the second half after an object was thrown onto the pitch.

Barca's win lifts them above Atletico Madrid into second spot on 63 points - 15 behind runaway leaders Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad remain sixth in the table - six points off a Champions League spot with five games left.

Real Madrid need four points from their last five games to secure a 35th La Liga title.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 2ZalduaSubstituted forGorosabelat 81'minutes
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le NormandBooked at 90mins
  • 15Rico
  • 3ZubimendiSubstituted forGuevaraat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Merino
  • 17RafinhaSubstituted forGuridiat 81'minutes
  • 11JanuzajSubstituted forMartínat 87'minutes
  • 19IsakSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 87'minutes
  • 23Sørloth

Substitutes

  • 4Illarramendi
  • 6Elustondo
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 12Muñoz
  • 13Ryan
  • 14Guridi
  • 16Guevara
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 26Pacheco
  • 34Ayesa
  • 37Djouahra
  • 47Martín

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forDestat 66'minutes
  • 4AraújoBooked at 33minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 55'minutes
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 82'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 30PáezBooked at 85mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Dembélé
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 82'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 27Carevic
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
35,128

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

  4. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jon Guridi (Real Sociedad).

  6. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.

  8. Post update

    Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Barcelona).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara replaces Martín Zubimendi.

  11. Booking

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

  13. Post update

    Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ander Martín (Real Sociedad).

  16. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ander Martín (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Merino.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Martín replaces Adnan Januzaj.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Portu replaces Alexander Isak.

  20. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33246369294078
2Barcelona32189561322963
3Sevilla331712449272263
4Atl Madrid33187859392061
5Real Betis331761056381857
6Real Sociedad33151083231155
7Villarreal331410953312252
8Ath Bilbao33121293934548
9Osasuna33128133444-1044
10Valencia331012114448-442
11Celta Vigo33109143637-139
12Espanyol33109143745-839
13Elche33108153644-838
14Rayo Vallecano32107153338-537
15Getafe33811143137-635
16Mallorca3388172954-2532
17Cádiz33613142946-1731
18Granada33612153656-2030
19Levante33510184165-2425
20Alavés3367202655-2925
View full Spanish La Liga table

