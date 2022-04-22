Steve Bruce wants to stay on and seek to replicate past promotion success at Birmingham and Hull

Steve Bruce has stated his commitment to stay on as head coach of West Bromwich Albion beyond the current Championship season and assemble a squad capable of promotion.

The 61-year-old took over in February on an 18-month deal, tasked with resurrecting a promotion push.

While it has not materialised this term, Bruce wants to replicate prior promotion success at The Hawthorns.

"It was always my intention to see it through," Bruce told BBC Radio WM.

"You can never tell in football but I've put all the plans forward and from all of the conversations I've had it is - yes.

"We know in our job how precarious it is, but that appeals to me. It appeals to me to try to get a squad which is going to be good enough to be at the top end of the division.

"I've done it before a few times [with Birmingham and Hull City] and I hope I can do it here."

The Baggies were among the favourites to return to the Premier League at the first attempt following last season's relegation from the top flight but their promotion challenge under Bruce has faded.

With three games to go in the current campaign, they are 12th - six point adrift of the play-off places and almost certain to spend another season in the second tier.

Albion need some 'freshness' in the squad

Former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael was appointed having guided the Tykes to the Championship play-offs last season on a limited budget but, after four wins from five, form faltered and he ultimately departed after winning only 12 of his 31 matches in charge.

Bruce has inherited a squad that largely played in the Premier League but did not have a transfer window of his own to utilise given the timing of his arrival.

Despite this, Bruce is already plotting an overhaul once the season has finished.

"I think it's fair to say a bit of a rebuild has to go on, because in the last couple of years we haven't been good enough," the Corbridge-born former Aston Villa, Sunderland and Newcastle boss added.

"I've been in for the last two or three months, and the club's not going to expect being half-way in the division - and rightly so.

"All of us haven't been up to where we should be, so I'm looking forward to a summer of some freshness in and around the club.

"I think the club needs it, the supporters need it and the group of players who remain here need it too.

"There's nothing like it, four, five, six new players walking through the door. I've put that to the club and they agree with it. Things are already in motion."