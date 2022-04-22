Last updated on .From the section QPR

Moses Odubajo (left) made 32 appearances for QPR this season

Queens Park Rangers full-back Moses Odubajo has been ruled out for the remainder of the Championship season with a calf injury.

Odubajo was forced off in the second half of Monday's win over Derby County and has been sidelined for three months.

The Hoops are 10th in the table, three points off a play-off place, with three matches remaining.

They next face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking before the match, QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club's website external-link : "It looked to be an innocuous injury, but unfortunately it's more serious than that."

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford player Odubajo made 32 appearances for the Hoops this season.