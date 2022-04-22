Everton's players met their new manager this week

Incoming Everton head coach Brian Sorensen met players at the Women's Super League club this week in advance of joining the Toffees in the summer.

Sorensen takes over when Danish side Fortuna Hjorring finish their season.

"I'm delighted at Brian's appointment," interim head coach Chris Roberts said. "I'm really looking forward to him starting. He's been over to meet the players and staff this week.

"I believe he will be back and forth visiting the club on a regular basis."

It was announced this month that the 41-year-old would to take over the reins after the culmination of the season in Denmark and Roberts said he has already made it clear to those at Everton what he wants to bring to the club.

"He's very clear on his vision, his playing style, his recruitment and his philosophy," said Roberts.

"It's really positive to see that clarity in the way he wants to work for the staff and players. It's clear what we need to do to excel and work well within that structure.

"It's an exciting appointment for somebody who has a proven record of winning and developing players."

Everton sit in 10th in the league with only five wins from 19 games, having finished fifth last season. Roberts is the third coach to lead the club this season after Willie Kirk and Jean-Luc Vasseur were both sacked.

And Roberts, who has been in charge since February, hopes that he will be able to remain at the club once Sorensen takes over.

"I'm hoping I'll still be here as the assistant manager," he said. "That's the role I love for the near future. I don't want to change that.

"I love working on the grass, delivering sessions and working with the players in that closer-contact role every day. I hope that continues. So far there's been positive signs with me and Brian and I hope my services are still required next year."