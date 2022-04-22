Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Stephen Ward made his Republic of Ireland debut in 2011 - and won 50 caps before announcing his retirement in 2019

Walsall defender Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football.

The 50-times capped ex-Republic of Ireland international, 36, played 477 games in English football in a career largely spent with Wolves and Burnley.

Ward was signed for Walsall last summer by then boss Matthew Taylor but his successor Michael Flynn is sorry that he has taken the decision to pack in.

"He's somebody I'd love to have worked with for a longer period. He's a breath of fresh air," Flynn told BBC Radio WM.

"But, unfortunately, he's at the age where he thinks his body's had enough.

"I've got nothing but praise for Stephen Ward. He's had a fantastic career and is still working hard day in, day out and he's a model professional.

"We had a conversation after the Rochdale game. His mind was going quicker than his body although I thought he did quite well that day.

"We only took him off because we needed to change the shape and go for the equaliser so he didn't go out in disgrace. And he got on against Carlisle which secured our status.

"The way he's handled himself has been exemplary and I don't expect anything else from someone who's had the career he's had because it's been an unbelievable career.

"So many caps for Ireland, over 200 Premier League appearances. That's a career I would have loved."

Stephen Ward made 30 appearances in his solitary season with Walsall

Dublin-born Ward was first brought over to English football from Irish club Bohemians by Wolves boss Mick McCarthy in January 2007.

Originally signed as a striker, he converted to left-back, after which he went on to help Wolves win promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

After a season at Brighton, Ward signed for Burnley and, after being relegated, he won promotion back to the top flight with the Clarets in 2016.

He left Turf Moor in 2019 for a season with Stoke City, before moving on to Paul Lambert's Ipswich and then to the League Two Saddlers on what proved to be a year-long contract.

Ward won the first of his 50 Republic of Ireland caps in 2011, going to represent them at the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

"I have really enjoyed my last season as a professional at Walsall and I am grateful to both Matt Taylor and Michael Flynn for how they have handled my last season," Ward said. external-link

"I want to thank all the players, staff, the chairman and the fans for making it a very special year for me.

"Unfortunately we didn't achieve what we wanted to on the pitch but I felt after securing our status in the league last Friday, it was a perfect time to stop and let the manager and lads finish the season strong and set them up for next season - which I have no doubt will be a massive success."