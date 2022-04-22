Coppinger sad to go without fans goodbye

James Coppinger has been appointed head of football operations at Doncaster Rovers, where he made a club record 695 appearances as a player.

The 41-year-old's extensive knowledge of Rovers from his playing days made him "the outstanding candidate" the club said in a statement.

Coppinger had been working as head of player development with the academy but will now focus on all aspects.

"It's something that I've been working towards," he told the club website. external-link

"I feel this sort of role best suits my skills. With 24 years as a professional footballer across all levels, I feel like this role is massive within a football club.

"I've been more aware of what the role takes and what it looks like behind the scenes, working with people at the club in that capacity like managers, coaches, agents, head of recruitment - all the relevant people."

Everything from player welfare, to sports science, medical facilities, analysis and recruitment will fall under the remit of the former Newcastle, Hartlepool and Exeter veteran.

"From our recruitment process it was clear that there are few individuals in the game that know and understand this football club in as much depth, or hold as much passion for it as James does," chairman David Blunt added.

"That passion extended to the role itself, and it was clear he has envisioned himself in such a position for the last several years."

Coppinger started his senior career with Newcastle United and made one appearance for the Magpies in the Premier League in 2000 before joining Exeter City in 2002.

He moved on to Doncaster in 2004 and won three promotions - including two to the Championship - during his 17 years with the South Yorkshire side which ended with his retirement at the end of last season.