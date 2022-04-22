Everton are currently 17th and without an away win since August

Everton boss Frank Lampard says he would be delighted with a draw away to Liverpool in his first Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Everton, 17th in the Premier League, have not won away since August and could be in the drop zone by kick-off.

When asked if he'd take a point before kick-off, the Toffees boss replied: "What do you think? Of course."

Liverpool have won 11 out of their past 12 Premier League games and trail leaders Manchester City by a point.

"It is a team that has just put four past Manchester United. You have to respect them as a team, it is an incredible team," added Lampard.

"I have played Liverpool, managed against Liverpool a few times, and it is always daunting in terms of you respect the level of player and manager they have."

Lampard last visited Anfield when his Chelsea side lost 5-3 in July 2020 as the Reds celebrated their first title in 30 years.

The game involved a memorable touchline argument in which he was heard shouting expletives at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Lampard played down any animosity, however, saying: "I have seen Jurgen since then when I was managing Chelsea and everything is fine.

Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp had a touchline row in Liverpool's 5-3 win over Chelsea in 2020

"We understand the passionate nature of the game and that's what I like - we can maybe get things wrong but we all move on because we understand what this game can do at times."

With the two sides at opposite ends of the table, the stakes in what will be the 240th Merseyside derby could be said to be higher than usual.

"It was always very intense and, yes, this one is important for both," Klopp said, "but I cannot remember when it was not important for us.

"Maybe a little bit more but always intense. These derbies never lacked intensity, to be honest."

Liverpool would go into the game four points behind Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's men beat Watford on Saturday.

"I didn't expect us to win the League Cup, be in an FA Cup final, semi-final of the Champions League and one point behind the leader of the table," said Klopp.

"We love the situation we are in. You cannot plan it that you are still in and around everything. What we know, there's nothing really achieved so far yet, or it's not a lot."