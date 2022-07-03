Erling Haaland, Ivan Perisic and Darwin Nunez have all joined Premier League clubs this summer

New signings, new managers, new kits - fans will get their first glimpse of them all this summer as the Premier League prepares to go global once more.

With coronavirus restrictions having been eased, teams are set to play pre-season games abroad for the first time since 2019.

Erling Haaland will make his debut for champions Manchester City when they play in the US, which will include the first soccer match to be played at one of America's top sport venues - Lambeau Field - home of the Green Bay Packers, one of the NFL's most successful teams.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are also flying to the States, while Tottenham will visit South Korea, Israel and Scotland.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool have splashed out on Darwin Nunez and the Uruguay striker could make his first appearance for the Reds in Bangkok, where they provide the opposition for Erik ten Hag's first game as Manchester United boss.

Like United, Crystal Palace are visiting both South East Asia and Australia, with Aston Villa and Leeds also heading down under in readiness for the 2022-23 campaign.

But with United and Villa also playing in Norway and France, respectively, they will rack up the most air miles this summer - more than 22,000.

With the final of the women's Euros taking place at Wembley Stadium on 31 July, the Community Shield has been moved to Leicester's King Power Stadium, with league champions Man City facing FA Cup winners Liverpool on 30 July.

Then the new Premier League season gets under way the following weekend, again with a Friday-night London derby as Crystal Palace look to emulate Brentford last year by kicking off the campaign with a home win over Arsenal on 5 August.

Pre-season fixture list:

Arsenal

8 July: Nurnberg v Arsenal (Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg)

17 July: Arsenal v Everton (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

20 July: Orlando City v Arsenal (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)

23 July: Arsenal v Chelsea (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

30 July: Arsenal v Sevilla (Emirates Stadium)

Aston Villa

9 July: Walsall v Aston Villa (Bescot Stadium)

17 July: Aston Villa v Leeds (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

20 July: Brisbane Roar v Aston Villa (Queensland Country Bank Stadium, South Townsville)

23 July: Aston Villa v Manchester United (Optus Stadium, Perth)

30 July: Rennes v Aston Villa (Roazhon Park, Rennes)

Bournemouth

30 July: Bournemouth v Real Sociedad (Vitality Stadium)

Brentford

9 July: Boreham Wood v Brentford (Meadow Park)

16 July: Stuttgart v Brentford (Zeppelinstadion, Friedrichshafen)

23 July: Wolfsburg v Brentford (AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg)

30 July: Brentford v Real Betis (Brentford Community Stadium)

Brighton

23 July: Reading v Brighton (Select Car Leasing Stadium)

Chelsea

17 July: Chelsea v Club America (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

20 July: Charlotte FC v Chelsea (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

23 July: Chelsea v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

Crystal Palace

15 July: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (National Stadium, Singapore)

19 July: Crystal Palace v Manchester United (MCG, Melbourne)

22 July: Crystal Palace v Leeds (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Everton

17 July: Everton v Arsenal (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

21 July: Minnesota United v Everton (Allianz Field, Minnesota)

Fulham

16 July: Nice v Fulham(Estadio Algarve, Algarve)

17 July: Benfica v Fulham (Estadio Algarve, Algarve)

24 July: GD Estoril Praia v Fulham (Estadio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril)

Leeds

14 July: Brisbane Roar v Leeds (Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast)

17 July: Leeds v Aston Villa (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

22 July: Leeds v Crystal Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Leicester City

16 July: OH Leuven v Leicester City (King Power At Den Dreef Stadion, Leuven)

23 July: Preston v Leicester City (Deepdale)

31 July: Leicester City v Sevilla (King Power Stadium)

Liverpool

12 July: Liverpool v Manchester United (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

15 July: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (National Stadium, Singapore)

21 July: RB Leipzig v Liverpool (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

30 July: Liverpool v Manchester City (King Power Stadium, Leicester)

31 July: Liverpool v Strasbourg (Anfield)

Manchester City

21 July: Club America v Manchester City (NRG Stadium, Houston)

24 July: Bayern Munich v Manchester City (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

30 July: Manchester City v Liverpool (King Power Stadium, Leicester)

Manchester United

12 July: Manchester United v Liverpool (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

15 July: Melbourne Victory v Manchester United (MCG, Melbourne)

19 July: Manchester United v Crystal Palace (MCG, Melbourne)

23 July: Manchester United v Aston Villa (Optus Stadium, Perth)

30 July: Atletico Madrid v Manchester United (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

31 July: Manchester United v Rayo Vallecano (Old Trafford)

Newcastle United

26 July: Benfica v Newcastle United (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

29 July: Newcastle United v Atalanta (St James' Park)

30 July: Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao (St James' Park)

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

18 July: SK Austria Klagenfurt v Southampton (Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt)

30 July: Southampton v Villarreal (St Mary's Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur

13 July: Team K League v Tottenham Hotspur (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul)

16 July: Sevilla v Tottenham (Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon)

23 July: Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (Ibrox)

30 July: AS Roma v Tottenham (Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa)

West Ham

8 July: Servette v West Ham, (Stade de Geneve, Geneva)

12 July: Ipswich Town v West Ham (Portman Road)

12 July: Boreham Wood v West Ham (Meadow Park)

16 July: Reading v West Ham (Select Car Leasing Stadium)

23 July: Luton Town v West Ham (Kenilworth Road)

Wolves

20 July: Deportivo Alaves v Wolves (Camilo Cano Stadium, Alicante)

23 July: Besiktas v Wolves (Camilo Cano Stadium, Alicante)