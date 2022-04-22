Last updated on .From the section Irish



Jamie McGonigle grabbed a hat-trick as League of Ireland leaders Derry City battered UCD 7-1 at the Brandywell.

Will Patching, Cameron McJannett and Cameron Dummigan also netted as the Candystripes led 5-0 at the break.

Ronan Boyce headed home to increase the dominant home side's lead before McGonigle secured the match ball as he completed his hat-trick.

Alex Nolan got on the scoresheet for UCD just after the hour mark but it was a chastening evening for the students.

The remainder of the second half fizzled out as the Candystripes returned to winning ways to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table.

Just one point in two games over the Easter weekend had seen Derry's previous six-point lead cut to the minimum by Shamrock Rovers but Ruaidhri Higgins' side regrouped in emphatic fashion.

They took the lead on 14 minutes when Patching controlled Brandon Kavanagh's clipped ball over the top and swept past Lorcan Healy in the UCD goal.

A quickfire double from McGonigle saw the Candystripes in full control of the contest inside 24 minutes.

The College were promoted via the play-offs last season and are yet to win a game since their return to the top-flight and their night went from bad to worse as McJannett nodded home from Matty Smith's measured cross.

Derry were 7-1 winners over Drogheda back in 1991 on Foyleside and when Dummigan's audacious strike slipped through Healy before half-time they looked well on course to equal or better their biggest ever home win.

Boyce had a goal ruled out in the opening 45 minutes but he made it 6-0 on 55 minutes as he ghosted into the six-yard box to head home Patching's beautifully flighted cross.

McGonigle, who had gone six games without a goal, was rested by Higgins for Monday's trip to Drogheda but returned revitalised and completed his treble as he blasted to the net from the corner of the area.

Nolan bundled home from a corner on 63 minutes but it was a harsh lesson on Foyleside for the students who remain rooted to the foot of the table.