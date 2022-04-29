Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham44269999396087
2Bournemouth432213869393079
3Nottm Forest4322101167373076
4Huddersfield4421131060461476
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4520121359451472
7Middlesbrough4419101555451067
8Blackburn4418121457461166
9Millwall441715125044666
10Coventry441712155856263
11QPR45189185959063
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea441613155762-561
15Blackpool441612165451360
16Preston441416144554-958
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff44147234867-1949
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley44612263266-3430
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport