Championship
ReadingReading15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Saturday 30th April 2022

  • BarnsleyBarnsley12:30PrestonPreston North End
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00DerbyDerby County
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00HullHull City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00StokeStoke City
  • MillwallMillwall15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • ReadingReading15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham44269999396087
2Bournemouth432213869393079
3Nottm Forest4322101167373076
4Huddersfield4421131060461476
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4520121359451472
7Middlesbrough4419101555451067
8Blackburn4418121457461166
9Millwall441715125044666
10Coventry441712155856263
11QPR45189185959063
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea441613155762-561
15Blackpool441612165451360
16Preston441416144554-958
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff44147234867-1949
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley44612263266-3430
