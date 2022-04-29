Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town12:30CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan452611879443589
2Rotherham452691068333587
3MK Dons452511973442986
4Sheff Wed452313974492582
5Sunderland4523121078532581
6Plymouth4523111168432580
7Wycombe452214973502380
8Oxford Utd452291481582375
9Portsmouth4520131267472073
10Bolton4520101570551570
11Ipswich4517161263461767
12Charlton45178205555059
13Accrington451610195777-2058
14Cambridge451512185472-1857
15Cheltenham451316166478-1455
16Burton451411205065-1553
17Shrewsbury451214194748-150
18Lincoln City451310225362-949
19Morecambe451012235787-3042
20Fleetwood45816216078-1840
21Gillingham45816213567-3240
22Wimbledon45619204671-2537
23Doncaster45107283681-4537
24Crewe4578303681-4529
