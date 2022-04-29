Close menu
League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe United v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green442314772393383
2Exeter442314764392583
3Northampton4422101256362076
4Port Vale4421121165442175
5Mansfield442291363481575
6Bristol Rovers4421111260461474
7Sutton United4421101366491773
8Swindon4420111372531971
9Salford4419121356401669
10Tranmere4419121350401069
11Newport4418121465551066
12Crawley44179185361-860
13Leyton Orient4413161560461455
14Walsall441411194555-1053
15Hartlepool441411194361-1853
16Bradford441216164754-752
17Colchester441312194458-1451
18Rochdale441117164655-950
19Harrogate441311206172-1150
20Carlisle441311203759-2250
21Barrow441014204252-1044
22Stevenage441014204064-2444
23Oldham44910254370-2737
24Scunthorpe44413272882-5425
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC