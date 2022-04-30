Manchester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 10Stanway
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 34Benameur
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 17Kullberg
- 20Williams
- 2Koivisto
- 10Kaagman
- 8Connolly
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 15Green
- 9Lee
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 7Whelan
- 12Bance
- 19Simpkins
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.