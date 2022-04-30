Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Manchester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 17Kullberg
  • 20Williams
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8Connolly
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9Lee
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 7Whelan
  • 12Bance
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2016225794850
2Arsenal Women19144153104346
3Man City Women20132546202641
4Man Utd Women20116340182239
5Tottenham Women198472118328
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2181122133-1225
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

