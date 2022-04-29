Leeds United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City's John Stones began as a makeshift right-back against Real Madrid but went off after 36 minutes

TEAM NEWS

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training.

This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined.

John Stones is doubtful after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Kyle Walker will be monitored after missing City's last four games because of an ankle problem.

Full-back Joao Cancelo comes back into contention after serving a European suspension in midweek.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Some people are looking at this as a banana skin for the leaders, but I don't see it that way.

Leeds still only play one way. I know Jesse Marsch has changed it a little bit since replacing Marcelo Bielsa as manager in February but they are still hyper-intensive, and still work really hard.

I think City are too good for that to work against them, and it doesn't help that Leeds really lack a striker while Patrick Bamford is out. I can see Pep Guardiola's side keeping them at arm's length, and just picking them off.

City's biggest win of the season so far came when they beat Leeds 7-0 at Etihad Stadium in December. We won't see the same scoreline on Saturday, but they should still control the game and win comfortably.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have not lost a Premier League home game against Manchester City since a 2-1 defeat on 5 September 2000.

They have been beaten in just two of their previous nine home league matches versus City (W6, D1).

Manchester City are vying to complete a league double against Leeds for the first time since 1981-82, a season that saw the Whites relegated from the top flight.

Leeds United

Leeds are winless in six home league matches against reigning top-flight champions (D2, L4) since beating Arsenal 1-0 in May 1999 - a victory that effectively cost the Gunners the title that season.

They are looking to record three consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time since August 2002. The third game of that sequence was a 3-0 home win against Manchester City.

The Yorkshire club have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last nine Premier League home fixtures.

After taking one point out of a possible 24, Leeds are unbeaten in five games under Jesse Marsch (W3, D2).

They last went six matches without defeat in March and April last year, a run which included a 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

Manchester City

The reigning champions can claim three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in 2022 (their 12-match winning streak ended in January, but only two of those wins came in the current calendar year).

Manchester City's only away league loss this season was a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on the opening weekend. They have won 12 and drawn three of 15 matches on the road since then.

City are aiming to record five consecutive clean sheets in away league games for the first time in their history.

Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting four.

Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 12 goals in his last nine league games, scoring eight and assisting four more.

Gabriel Jesus has scored six goals in his last five games for City, equalling his total from his previous 28 appearances.

