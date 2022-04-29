Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves defender Romain Saiss scored the only goal in this season's reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will be absent despite a return to training after six weeks out with a knee injury.

Defender Max Kilman and winger Daniel Podence remain sidelined.

Brighton welcome back midfielder Yves Bissouma after a two-match suspension.

Tariq Lamptey is likely to be available after recovering from a minor knee issue, while teenager Jeremy Sarmiento is out with a recurring hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Neither of these sides usually have many goals in them but I'm hoping this might be bit more open than expected.

Wolves have gone off the boil of late, with three defeats in their past four games, but they have had runs like that before this season and they have never lasted too long.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Will Kennard from Chase & Status

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won their last two games against Brighton, as many victories as they managed in their previous 16 fixtures against the south coast club.

Wolves are aiming to complete a league double over Brighton for the first time.

The Seagulls have just one win from their last 11 league visits to Molineux (D7, L3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost six of their last nine Premier League matches, winning the other three.

No ground has seen fewer Premier League goals than Molineux this season, with Wolves scoring 18 and conceding 16 in their 16 home fixtures.

Wolves have conceded 29 league goals this season, with 20 of those coming in the second half.

Jonny could become the first Wolves player to score in three successive Premier League home fixtures since Henri Camara between April and May 2004.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have earned seven points from their past four Premier League games, as many as they accrued in their previous 11 matches.

The Seagulls' four Premier League wins in 2022 have all come away from home.

Just nine different players have scored for Albion in the top flight this season; only Watford have fewer contributors, with eight.

Neal Maupay has gone nine Premier League games without scoring since he found the net in a 2-0 win at Watford in February.

My Brighton XI Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team