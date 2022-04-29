Aldershot Town v Notts County

AldershotAldershot Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|39
|27
|4
|8
|82
|33
|49
|85
|2
|Wrexham
|40
|24
|9
|7
|86
|42
|44
|81
|3
|Halifax
|40
|23
|8
|9
|58
|31
|27
|77
|4
|Solihull Moors
|40
|21
|12
|7
|70
|42
|28
|75
|5
|Notts County
|40
|21
|10
|9
|75
|49
|26
|73
|6
|Chesterfield
|40
|20
|13
|7
|67
|44
|23
|73
|7
|Grimsby
|40
|22
|6
|12
|60
|37
|23
|72
|8
|Dag & Red
|40
|20
|6
|14
|74
|49
|25
|66
|9
|Boreham Wood
|39
|17
|11
|11
|44
|32
|12
|62
|10
|Torquay
|39
|17
|9
|13
|62
|51
|11
|60
|11
|Bromley
|39
|16
|11
|12
|50
|43
|7
|59
|12
|Southend
|41
|16
|8
|17
|43
|58
|-15
|56
|13
|Yeovil
|40
|14
|12
|14
|40
|43
|-3
|54
|14
|Woking
|41
|16
|4
|21
|58
|56
|2
|52
|15
|Altrincham
|39
|14
|8
|17
|59
|63
|-4
|50
|16
|Wealdstone
|40
|12
|10
|18
|45
|61
|-16
|46
|17
|Maidenhead United
|40
|12
|10
|18
|42
|62
|-20
|46
|18
|Barnet
|40
|12
|9
|19
|52
|81
|-29
|45
|19
|Eastleigh
|40
|11
|8
|21
|42
|64
|-22
|41
|20
|Aldershot
|40
|10
|8
|22
|39
|66
|-27
|38
|21
|King's Lynn
|41
|7
|9
|25
|40
|74
|-34
|30
|22
|Weymouth
|40
|5
|9
|26
|34
|80
|-46
|24
|23
|Dover
|40
|2
|6
|32
|34
|95
|-61
|0
