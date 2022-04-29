Close menu
National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: The Walks Stadium

King's Lynn Town v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport39274882334985
2Wrexham40249786424481
3Halifax40238958312777
4Solihull Moors402112770422875
5Notts County402110975492673
6Chesterfield402013767442373
7Grimsby402261260372372
8Dag & Red402061474492566
9Boreham Wood3917111144321262
10Torquay391791362511160
11Bromley391611125043759
12Southend41168174358-1556
13Yeovil401412144043-354
14Woking41164215856252
15Altrincham39148175963-450
16Wealdstone401210184561-1646
17Maidenhead United401210184262-2046
18Barnet40129195281-2945
19Eastleigh40118214264-2241
20Aldershot40108223966-2738
21King's Lynn4179254074-3430
22Weymouth4059263480-4624
23Dover4026323495-610
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC