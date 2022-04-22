Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Yems has a contract with the club until the end of the 2022-23 season

League Two side Crawley have suspended manager John Yems over "serious and credible accusations" that he used discriminatory language and behaviour towards his players.

A statement on the club's website external-link said it had been made aware of the allegations against the 62-year-old late on Friday.

"We take these allegations seriously and, effective immediately, have suspended him indefinitely as we investigate and consider further punitive action," it went on.

"Let us be clear: Crawley Town Football Club stands behind our players, employees and supporters, and we will never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."

It is understood the Football Association has been made aware of the allegations and is investigating.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex on Saturday, Yems said it was "the first he's heard of the allegations", that he "hasn't been contacted directly by the club", and he is not currently in a position to comment - but "hopes to do so early next week".

Crawley are currently 12th in League Two and travel to Mansfield on Saturday.

Yems took over in December 2019 for his second spell at the club.