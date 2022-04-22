Rangers have joined Premier League clubs, including Brentford, Burnley and West Ham United, in showing an interest in Scotland forward Jacob Brown, with present club Stoke City planning to open contract talks with the 24-year-old. (Football League World) external-link

Celtic are at an advanced stage of talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign on-loan United States centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal, but English clubs Leicester City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all also expressed interest in the 24-year-old. (SBI Soccer) external-link

Former Hibernian right-back and captain David Gray, who has become caretaker after the sacking of Shaun Maloney, has refused to rule out taking on the managerial role on a permanent basis - if he is offered it. (The Scotsman) external-link

Heart of Midlothian centre-half Craig Halkett could delay ankle surgery in a bid to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on 21 May, with the 26-year-old undergoing intensive rehab to an injury picked up in the semi-final win over Hibernian that appeared to have ended his season. (Scottish Sun) external-link