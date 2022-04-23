Last updated on .From the section Livingston

David Martindale's side missed out on the top six last time out

Manager David Martindale will miss Livingston's Scottish Premiership trip to Aberdeen on Saturday after spending a night in hospital.

The 47-year-old was taken in on Friday with severe abdominal pain, which has been diagnosed as kidney stones. The club say he is recovering well.

Assistant Marvin Bartley will be in charge at Pittodrie for the club's first bottom-six fixture, but the former midfielder will be in the stand as he himself is serving a touchline ban.

Livingston say first-team coach Neil Hastings will "oversee things from pitch side".

The side missed out on a top-six finish following a late Motherwell equaliser last time out as Aberdeen fell short after a home loss to Ross County.

The visitors arrive two points and one place above Aberdeen, who sit ninth, six points clear of St Johnstone in the relegation play-off spot.