Paris Saint Germain v Lens

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Navas
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 3Kimpembe
- 2Hakimi
- 6Verratti
- 27Gueye
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 11Di María
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 18Wijnaldum
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 50G Donnarumma
Lens
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Leca
- 24Gradit
- 4DansoBooked at 9mins
- 5Wooh
- 11Clauss
- 28Doucouré
- 8Fofana
- 29Frankowski
- 7Sotoca
- 20Pereira Da Costa
- 15Kalimuendo-Muinga
Substitutes
- 1Fariñez
- 3Machado
- 9Ganago
- 10Kakuta
- 18Cahuzac
- 21Haïdara
- 22Saïd
- 25Jean
- 33Pereira
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).
Post update
Attempt saved. Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Louis Leca.
Post update
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Lens. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Seko Fofana (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Seko Fofana (Lens).