French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0LensLens0

Paris Saint Germain v Lens

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Navas
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Verratti
  • 27Gueye
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 11Di María
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
  • 50G Donnarumma

Lens

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Leca
  • 24Gradit
  • 4DansoBooked at 9mins
  • 5Wooh
  • 11Clauss
  • 28Doucouré
  • 8Fofana
  • 29Frankowski
  • 7Sotoca
  • 20Pereira Da Costa
  • 15Kalimuendo-Muinga

Substitutes

  • 1Fariñez
  • 3Machado
  • 9Ganago
  • 10Kakuta
  • 18Cahuzac
  • 21Haïdara
  • 22Saïd
  • 25Jean
  • 33Pereira
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLens
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

  2. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Louis Leca.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marquinhos.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lens. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Seko Fofana (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.

  19. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Seko Fofana (Lens).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG34246475304578
2Marseille33188755332262
3Monaco34178955352059
4Rennes331751170363456
5Strasbourg331511755352056
6Nice331671042291354
7Lens341591052411154
8Lyon341411956451152
9Lille33121294140148
10Nantes33138124338547
11Montpellier34126164651-542
12Brest33119134248-642
13Reims33913113636040
14Angers33810153649-1334
15Lorient33810153352-1934
16Troyes3389163046-1633
17Clermont3388173361-2832
18Saint-Étienne34710173868-3031
19Bordeaux33512164479-3527
20Metz33412172959-3024
