Spanish Copa del Rey
Real BetisReal Betis1ValenciaValencia0

Real Betis v Valencia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Bravo
  • 19Bellerín
  • 16Pezzella
  • 5Bartra
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 14mins
  • 10Canales
  • 8Fekir
  • 7Juanmi
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Tello
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 23Sabaly
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda

Valencia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Mamardashvili
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 5GabrielBooked at 5mins
  • 15Alderete
  • 20Foulquier
  • 6Guillamón
  • 23Kourouma Kourouma
  • 14Gayà
  • 10Soler
  • 19Duro
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 2Rendall Correia
  • 4Musah
  • 8Racic
  • 11Hélder Costa
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Cheryshev
  • 18Koindredi
  • 21Gil
  • 22de Sousa Mendonça
  • 24Cömert
  • 32Vázquez
  • 37Mosquera
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

