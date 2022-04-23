Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern's players soaked manager Julian Nagelsmann with beer as the celebrated their league success

Bayern Munich secured a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title by easing to victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have once again dominated domestic rivals this season and this win opened a 12-point lead at the top with three games left.

Serge Gnabry's sublime touch and volley opened the scoring before Robert Lewandowski coolly added a second.

Emre Can's penalty cut the lead but Jamal Musiala added a third late on.

The 19-year-old slammed home from close range to send the Allianz Arena into celebration as Bayern delivered a 32nd league title.

It comes at a time where Nagelsmann has said he has been subjected to online death threats after his team's surprise Champions League exit to Villarreal.

Bayern have lost just four times in the league this season and proved too strong or Dortmund with 11 shots to the vistors' five on the day

Whilst they have been unable to replicate the success they enjoyed in winning Europe's elite club competition in 2019-20, domestically Bayern remain untouchable.

This victory took their unbeaten run to nine matches and with just four defeats in the league this season, no-one has been able to keep pace.

Lewandowski has been instrumental in hitting 33 goals, having found the net 41 times last season - a Bundesliga record.

His future remains uncertain with his contract set to expire in 2023, and Dortmund could also be set for significant change in their forward line, with Erling Haaland closing in on a move to Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has hit 18 league goals in 21 Bundesliga matches this season and his potential departure could prove key in Dortmund's hopes of reducing the gap to their rivals next season.

In all, Bayern have won their previous five Bundesliga titles by a combined 64 points and this latest success again underlines a gulf in class their challengers must somehow find a way to close.