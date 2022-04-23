Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Bayern Munich seal Bundesliga title with victory over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern's players soaked manager Julian Nagelsmann with beer as the celebrated their league success
Bayern Munich secured a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title by easing to victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have once again dominated domestic rivals this season and this win opened a 12-point lead at the top with three games left.

Serge Gnabry's sublime touch and volley opened the scoring before Robert Lewandowski coolly added a second.

Emre Can's penalty cut the lead but Jamal Musiala added a third late on.

The 19-year-old slammed home from close range to send the Allianz Arena into celebration as Bayern delivered a 32nd league title.

It comes at a time where Nagelsmann has said he has been subjected to online death threats after his team's surprise Champions League exit to Villarreal.

Bayern Munich celebrate
Bayern have lost just four times in the league this season and proved too strong or Dortmund with 11 shots to the vistors' five on the day

Whilst they have been unable to replicate the success they enjoyed in winning Europe's elite club competition in 2019-20, domestically Bayern remain untouchable.

This victory took their unbeaten run to nine matches and with just four defeats in the league this season, no-one has been able to keep pace.

Lewandowski has been instrumental in hitting 33 goals, having found the net 41 times last season - a Bundesliga record.

His future remains uncertain with his contract set to expire in 2023, and Dortmund could also be set for significant change in their forward line, with Erling Haaland closing in on a move to Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has hit 18 league goals in 21 Bundesliga matches this season and his potential departure could prove key in Dortmund's hopes of reducing the gap to their rivals next season.

In all, Bayern have won their previous five Bundesliga titles by a combined 64 points and this latest success again underlines a gulf in class their challengers must somehow find a way to close.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forSüleat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 63'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forSabitzerat 82'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSanéat 82'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 39WolfSubstituted forMoukokoat 88'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 5Zagadou
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 23CanBooked at 40mins
  • 22Bellingham
  • 19Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 20CarvalhoSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 67'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forPasslackat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 36Rothe
  • 37Semic
  • 38Bürki
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
  • 47Papadopoulos
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Joshua Kimmich.

  8. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marius Wolf.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Erling Haaland.

  12. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala tries a through ball, but Leon Goretzka is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 1. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Kingsley Coman.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Thomas Müller.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
  • Köln1. FC Köln3Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld1
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3
  • FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen4

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31243492306275
2B Dortmund31203877463163
3B Leverkusen31167872442855
4RB Leipzig31166966333354
5Freiburg311410752371552
6Union Berlin3114894240250
7Köln31131084745249
8Hoffenheim31137115247546
9Frankfurt311010114244-240
10Mainz31116144341239
11B Mgladbach31108134558-1338
12Wolfsburg31114163951-1237
13VfL Bochum30106143043-1336
14Augsburg3088143447-1332
15Hertha Berlin3085173266-3429
16Stuttgart30610143653-1728
17Arminia Bielefeld31511152449-2526
18Fürth3138202576-5117
View full German Bundesliga table

