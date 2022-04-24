Crusaders 3-3 Cliftonville: Watch highlights from the north Belfast derby

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has insisted his players will not pass up a third opportunity to go top of the Irish Premiership and win the title.

Saturday was the second time in just over a week that the Reds failed to fully capitalise on the Blues drawing.

In the penultimate day of the season, the holders were held to a scoreless home draw by Larne while McLaughlin's men led 1-0 and were the 3-1 down before drawing 3-3 in an enthralling derby against Crusaders at Seaview.

It means that Linfield remain a point ahead of Cliftonville at the top going into next Saturday's final day of the campaign, when the Blues host Coleraine at Windsor Park while Cliftonville play Glentoran at The Oval.

"Something could happen there [at Windsor Park] and we can't let it go a third time," said McLaughlin, whose team drew with Larne last Saturday after the Blues had drawn with the Glens the night before.

"That is two we have let pass us by and I don't think we will let it go a third time. We have got to go to the Oval now, dust ourselves done, get ready to go again for what will be another tough away fixture.

"That will be three away games in a row, if we are going to do it we are going to do it the hard way - but there are no better men for the job than those boys in there."

'It makes it nervous for Linfield'

On a dramatic evening at Seaview, former Crues captain Colin Coates gave the Reds the lead, but they needed two quickfire Ryan Curran goals to level after falling 3-1 behind after the break.

McLaughlin was bullish after the match, suggesting that his former club Coleraine could enjoy playing Linfield next Saturday.

"We are still in it on the last day and it makes it nervous for Linfield," he continued.

"Linfield are at home [to Coleraine next Saturday] and you know what it is like at Windsor Park when it is not going their way - it can be very edgy and it can be very nervous.

"That is what we are hoping, that Coleraine will go there and play with freedom. They have got the freedom to go and enjoy playing on a big pitch against a good side, and they have done brilliantly today in the Glentoran game {beating them 3-2].

"We have got to believe that something special could happen for us next week and we have got to be ready to capitalise on it.

"It has been a big ask all season but look where we are. So many people have written them [his players] off and criticised them, waited for them to fall away in the title race and we are there standing toe-to-toe with Linfield with one game to go.

"You never know what might happen. I'm so proud of those boys no matter what happens."

We haven't been behind for one second at Windsor - Healy

Healy has won four league titles as Linfield manager

Linfield's 0-0 draw with Coleraine on Saturday was a tight match of few chances, though Larne striker Davy McDaid missed a great opportunity late on to win it for the visitors.

Blues boss David Healy, who felt his side should definitely have had a penalty when Jeff Hughes challenged Eetu Vertainen in the box in the first half, produced a statistic that he believes should give his players confidence in their bid to successfully defend their title once more.

"The positive thing is that it is in our hands. We are still unbeaten in the split which is a credit to the players," he said.

"One statistic that I was always wary of putting out there, obviously with another home game still left, is that we have not been behind for one second of a game at Windsor Park this year.

"For us, our record has been good though we have probably had a few too many draws. In the draws that we have had here we have been in front in.

"If we can go in front and do what we need to do, the way the players know they can, then hopefully come this time in seven days we could be standing here as league champions. We know what we need to do and we will take care of our jobs this week."

'I won't have done my job if we don't win the league'

Another title win would be a fourth in a row for Healy's men - an achievement that has only happened once before in Linfield's history.

Healy said he is not thinking about milestones like that this week, but did say he feels his players have not been given the credit they deserve for their performances this campaign.

"The players deserve a lot of respect and credit. I still don't think they really get that, considering the transition from last year and the loss of influential players," he added.

"For me, I don't think about three, four, five league titles - I think about next week and the here and the now.

"I know that, come next week, if we do not win the league then I will not have done my job. You always keep your guard up.

"We have a group of players who have been successful but they don't flaunt it. We are humble, win or lose. These players deserve immense credit and hopefully come next week they will get that."