Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Mark Allen signed a young Phil Foden during his time at Manchester City

Mark Allen is set to leave his role as Swansea City sporting director.

He initially joined the Championship club in January, 2021 as academy director.

Allen's past includes being director of football at Glasgow Rangers, where he was responsible for recruiting Steven Gerrard as their manager.

He also spent eight years as Manchester City's director of academy, where he helped nurture the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

Allen joined Swansea as academy boss in January 2021 before being promoted to the sporting director role a matter of days after Russell Martin was named head coach in August 2021.

Swansea have not yet commented on the news that Allen is to leave his post.